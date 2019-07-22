Woman dies in crash on San Juan Capistrano highway

By ABC7.com staff
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman died in a crash on the 74 Freeway in San Juan Capistrano early Sunday morning, officials said.

CHP and the Orange County Fire Authority were called around 1 a.m. for a car crashed down an embankment on the 74 just a mile from the San Juan Creek Bridge.

A female passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver suffered injuries and was rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
