Woman, dog found dead after house fire in El Sereno

A woman and dog were found dead following a house fire in El Sereno Saturday morning.Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters battled the blaze in the single-story home at about 7:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Bohlig Road.Officials said 35 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in 16 minutes but discovered a woman and one dog dead inside the residence.Authorities believe the woman was older and live alone with her pets. Neighbor Joe Marsetti said the woman was kind and fed cats outside of her residence. No cats were found inside the house.Her identity has not been released.Their cause of death is under investigation, as well as the cause of the fire.