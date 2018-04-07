Woman, dog found dead after house fire in El Sereno

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman and dog were found dead following a house fire in El Sereno Saturday morning. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman and dog were found dead following a house fire in El Sereno Saturday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters battled the blaze in the single-story home at about 7:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Bohlig Road.

Officials said 35 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in 16 minutes but discovered a woman and one dog dead inside the residence.

Authorities believe the woman was older and live alone with her pets. Neighbor Joe Marsetti said the woman was kind and fed cats outside of her residence. No cats were found inside the house.

Her identity has not been released.

Their cause of death is under investigation, as well as the cause of the fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefiredeadly fireEl SerenoLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News