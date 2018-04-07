Woman doused, shot at El Monte taco stand

Police say an armed man in a ski mask doused a taco stand employee with a liquid and then shot her in the knee in El Monte Friday night.The crime happened at the Antojito's Mi Amor restaurant in the 4700 block of Peck Road.El Monte police said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call involving a masked man at the cash-only business and found the woman wounded and doused with an unknown fluid.The suspect was able to get away without taking any cash, police said.The wounded woman was in stable condition.Two people were spotted speeding away in a dark-colored sedan, but a detailed description was not immediately known.Anyone with information was urged to call El Monte police at (626) 580-2100.