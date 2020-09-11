Woman dragged into street during purse snatching in Santa Monica - Video

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Monica police are searching for three robbery suspects after video captured a purse-snatching thief dragging a woman into the street before taking off in a waiting car.Video shows one of the suspects approach the woman on a sidewalk when he suddenly snatches her bag and pulls her along until she falls down.After taking the purse, the man runs toward a red SUV that police said was occupied by the other two suspects. The woman was banged up from her fall, but she was seen getting up and walking on her own.The robbery occurred Aug. 20 shortly before 9 p.m. near the 1500 block of 6th Street, according to police.Police said the three men appeared on video attempting to use the victim's credit card at the 21 Liquor Mart store located at 1732 W. Rosecrans Avenue in Gardena.Images of the suspect vehicle and of the three suspects were released.Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Santa Monica Police Detective Ismael Tavera at (310) 458-8401 ext. 2256 or at (310) 458-8941.