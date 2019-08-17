Woman engulfed in flames at Rampart Village gas station

RAMPART VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Rampart Village after a woman was reportedly engulfed in flames at a gas station.
The incident happened just before midnight Saturday at Conserv Fuel gas station on Beverly Boulevard.
The Los Angeles police says the woman was exposed to a gas line and the gas ignited, engulfing her in flames.
She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
It's not immediately clear if this was a criminal act, suicide attempt or accident.
The incident remains under investigation.
