Woman engulfed in flames at Rampart Village gas station

RAMPART VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Rampart Village after a woman was reportedly engulfed in flames at a gas station.The incident happened just before midnight Saturday at Conserv Fuel gas station on Beverly Boulevard.The Los Angeles police says the woman was exposed to a gas line and the gas ignited, engulfing her in flames.She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.It's not immediately clear if this was a criminal act, suicide attempt or accident.The incident remains under investigation.