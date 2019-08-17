Woman engulfed in flames at Rampart Village gas station

RAMPART VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Rampart Village after a woman was reportedly engulfed in flames at a gas station.

The incident happened just before midnight Saturday at Conserv Fuel gas station on Beverly Boulevard.

The Los Angeles police says the woman was exposed to a gas line and the gas ignited, engulfing her in flames.

She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

It's not immediately clear if this was a criminal act, suicide attempt or accident.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyfiregas station
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias accepts 20-game suspension
Montecito Heights triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
Chargers set to host Saints in preseason game Sunday in Carson
Beaumont triple shooting investigated as murder-suicide
Bear spray, shields, metal poles seized at Portland protests
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
Suspect sought in shooting death of San Fernando father of 3
Show More
Modern day 'Elephant Man' from Riverside to undergo major surgery
7 people shot at Snapchat house party in east Houston: Police
Officer finds driver parked on side of freeway with 8 phones playing 'Pokemon Go'
Downey Walmart evacuated after sudden sounds sets off panic
'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' animator Richard Williams dies
More TOP STORIES News