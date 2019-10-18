Woman falls onto tracks in Argentina, nearly hit by train - VIDEO

By ABC7.com staff
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (KABC) -- A terrifying accident in Argentina was caught on camera.

A woman was walking on a train platform in Buenos Aires when a nearby man passed out.

The man fell into her and knocked her off the platform and onto the tracks. She appeared to be unable to move.

Other people standing by saw what happened and rushed in to action. They flagged the train to slow down as it was pulling into the station. The train came to a stop just inches from the woman. The waiting passengers then pulled her onto the platform.

No word on what caused the man to initially pass out.
