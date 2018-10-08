A woman who was walking her neighbor's dog was fatally struck by a vehicle in Van Nuys early Monday morning.The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Burnet Avenue just north of Burton Street.The woman's family members say she was looking for her neighbor's dog while on a walk. LAPD detectives said the woman was in the middle of the street when she was hit by a black Camaro.The driver stopped, called 911 and cooperated with officers. Investigators said they don't think the driver was speeding or under the influence.The investigation is ongoing.The woman's identity was not immediately released. Police described her as being in her mid-20s.