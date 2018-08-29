A woman was fatally shot and found with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in Boyle Heights, police said.Los Angeles police responded to the shooting at about 4:54 a.m.The shooting occurred near Sunrise Elementary, close to the intersection of Euclid and Whittier Boulevard.Los Angeles Unified School District officials said a unit will be sent to Sunrise Elementary to decide how to handle the school's operations.No suspect information was immediately available.