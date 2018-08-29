Woman fatally shot near elementary school in Boyle Heights, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Sunrise Elementary in Boyle Heights and found with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman was fatally shot and found with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in Boyle Heights, police said.

Los Angeles police responded to the shooting at about 4:54 a.m.

The shooting occurred near Sunrise Elementary, close to the intersection of Euclid and Whittier Boulevard.

Los Angeles Unified School District officials said a unit will be sent to Sunrise Elementary to decide how to handle the school's operations.

No suspect information was immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingshootingwoman killedLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyBoyle Heights
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4.4-magnitude quake rattles La Verne; felt all over Southland
Man found shot, killed on South LA sidewalk
18-year-old dies after Redlands officer-involved shooting
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
Glendale police seek man seen in video touching genitals near park
OC examining why jail calls were improperly recorded
Encino mural stuck in limbo over threat of lawsuit
Show More
Bill makes CA first state to end bail before trial
Couple recalls terrifying moment rock fell on their car in Malibu
Some Chargers get last shot at making the roster this week
Culver City pet owners warning of coyotes killing cats
Sierra Madre firefighters repair damaged fence for neighbor
More News