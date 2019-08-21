Video shows moment before woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video shows the moment before a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.The crash occurred Tuesday at about 11 p.m. near the intersection of 98th Street and S. Vermont Avenue.Video shows the woman getting off a Metro bus and then start walking on the crosswalk as a vehicle approaches and hits her. The force of the crash apparently sent the victim flying.She was pronounced dead at the scene.The California Highway Patrol said the car did not stop.The victim has not been identified. She is described as someone in her mid-to-late 50s.The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan.