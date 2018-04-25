Final update: 10:00 pm- After an extensive search by emergency responders, we are sad to report that the missing female was found by Laguna Beach Marine Safety deceased. The Laguna Beach PD offers our condolences to the family. — Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) April 26, 2018

We learned that a good samaritan jumped into action and attempted to save the elderly female when she was initially swept into the water. He was rescued and is safe now. The search for the female continues.. — Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) April 26, 2018

A woman died after being swept into the ocean in Laguna Beach Wednesday night, authorities said.Laguna Beach police said the woman was walking near Victoria Point when she was swept into the ocean.Police said a good Samaritan jumped into the water to try to save the woman, but was unsuccessful.He himself then had to be rescued after struggling in the waves. He was having trouble breathing after he was pulled out of the ocean, police said.A massive search was launched by sea and air. Shortly after 10 p.m. authorities reported finding her deceased.