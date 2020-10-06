PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was found dead Tuesday morning near the northbound 710 Freeway in Paramount after reports of a shooting.
Officers located a vehicle near the Rosecrans Avenue exit around 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
A short time later, the CHP warned of possible shots fired in the area.
Investigators remained on the scene as of 4:15 a.m. The eastbound Rosecrans Avenue off- and on-ramps to and from the northbound 710 Freeway were closed until further notice.
No additional information was immediately released, including whether the woman was found in the vehicle.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
City News Service contributed to this report.
Woman found dead after reports of shots fired on 710 Freeway in Paramount
A woman was found dead Tuesday morning near the northbound 710 Freeway in Paramount after reports of a shooting.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More