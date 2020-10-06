Woman found dead after reports of shots fired on 710 Freeway in Paramount

A woman was found dead Tuesday morning near the northbound 710 Freeway in Paramount after reports of a shooting.
PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was found dead Tuesday morning near the northbound 710 Freeway in Paramount after reports of a shooting.

Officers located a vehicle near the Rosecrans Avenue exit around 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A short time later, the CHP warned of possible shots fired in the area.

Investigators remained on the scene as of 4:15 a.m. The eastbound Rosecrans Avenue off- and on-ramps to and from the northbound 710 Freeway were closed until further notice.

No additional information was immediately released, including whether the woman was found in the vehicle.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
paramountlos angeles countyshootingcalifornia highway patrol
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Newsom warns of 'second wave,' urges CA to be vigilant against COVID
Stimulus check update: IRS extends deadline to register for non-filers
Transgender woman brutally stabbed in MacArthur Park
LAPD headquarters targeted during demonstration in downtown LA
Hundreds gather in Glendale as protests supporting Armenia continue
Riverside pastor positive for COVID-19 after White House event
Show More
FACEism: Remembering where we come from
'DWTS' Week 4 ends with confusion, then heartbreak for 1 couple
Cougar hurt in Bobcat Fire turns up in Monrovia backyard
What the White House outbreak has taught us
Man rescued from Santa Ana storm drain after 4 days
More TOP STORIES News