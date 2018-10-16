Woman found dead inside motel room in Santa Ana; person of interest held in Fresno

A woman was found dead in a motel in Santa Ana, and a person of interest was detained in Fresno as detectives investigated the case as an apparent homicide.

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was found dead in a motel in Santa Ana on Tuesday, and a person of interest was detained in Fresno as detectives investigated the case as an apparent homicide.

Santa Ana police detectives were called to the Sunshine Village Motel on East First Street near South Grand Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the unidentified victim, a woman in her late 40s or early 50s, was found dead in one of the rooms. The room was not registered in her name.

There was no word on a suspect description or how the woman died.

In a tweet, the Police Department said detectives were on their way to Fresno to interview a male who had been detained in the case. Additional details about the detained person were not disclosed.
