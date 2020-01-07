Woman found dead at Westchester Holiday Inn hotel, police say

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was found dead at a hotel in Westchester near Los Angeles International Airport, prompting an investigation Monday evening, police said.

Authorities responded to the 9900 block of South La Cienega Boulevard at about 11:19 p.m. to a Holiday Inn hotel.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to investigate possible hazardous materials, but determined no hazard was present.

A 911 caller reported the incident to authorities as a suicide, according to an LAFD alert.

"9-1-1 caller reported a person died by suicide and left note stating chemicals on body. LAFD HazMat responded and after a thorough investigation, determined no hazard present," the alert said.



Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed multiple fire engines responding to the hotel.

Los Angeles police is handling the investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
