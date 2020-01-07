Woman found dead at Westchester Holiday Inn hotel, police say

Authorities responded to the 9900 block of South La Cienega Boulevard at about 11:19 p.m. to a Holiday Inn hotel.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to investigate possible hazardous materials, but determined no hazard was present.
A 911 caller reported the incident to authorities as a suicide, according to an LAFD alert.
"9-1-1 caller reported a person died by suicide and left note stating chemicals on body. LAFD HazMat responded and after a thorough investigation, determined no hazard present," the alert said.
Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed multiple fire engines responding to the hotel.
Los Angeles police is handling the investigation.
