Woman found shot to death near 710 Fwy in Paramount

A woman was found dead Tuesday morning near the northbound 710 Freeway in Paramount after reports of a shooting.
PARAMOUNT, Calif. (CNS) -- A woman was found shot to death in a vehicle Tuesday near the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Paramount.

The vehicle hit a tree and went down an embankment and onto a grassy area near Rosecrans Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman, in her 30s, was found dead in the vehicle near the 6400 block of Rosecrans Avenue at about 2 a.m., and homicide detectives were sent to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Her name was withheld, pending
notification of her relatives.

A woman told the CHP that a man came to her home near the crash scene and told her he had been in an accident and his child was still in the vehicle and he needed to call for help, then left the location. It was unclear if there was a child in the vehicle.

Details about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects were not immediately available.

The eastbound Rosecrans Avenue off- and on-ramps to and from the northbound Long Beach Freeway were closed while an investigation was conducted.
