Woman freed from pickup truck crushed under top handler at Port of Long Beach

A woman in her 60s was freed from a pickup truck that was crushed underneath a top handler at the Port of Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A woman in her 60s was freed from a pickup truck that was crushed underneath a top handler at the Port of Long Beach.

Rescue crews arrived to the truck in the 300 block of Hanjin Road, in the port, about 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department.

The department's Urban Search and Rescue team used heavy machinery to facilitate her rescue, and she was conscious and breathing when she was taken out of the vehicle, Crabtree said.

The victim, who was the driver and only occupant of the pickup truck, was taken to a hospital, where her vital signs were listed as stable, according to Crabtree.

The circumstances of the collision were not immediately clear.
