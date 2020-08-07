Woman gives birth after Beirut explosion rips through hospital room

A woman gave birth to a baby boy at a Beirut hospital after the city's devastating explosion shattered windows and sent debris flying in the room.
BEIRUT (KABC) -- A woman gave birth to a baby boy at a Beirut hospital after the city's devastating explosion shattered windows and sent debris flying in the room.

The blast hit right after she was wheeled into the delivery room, and video captured by her husband shows the moment the room starts to shake.

Despite the debris and the hospital's power knocked out, doctors and nurses continued working. They performed the delivery by flashlight.

Now mom, dad and their baby George are all safe, doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances.

Tuesday's explosion in Lebanon's capital appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a warehouse full of ammonium nitrate at the city's port, causing widespread destruction. At least 135 people were killed and more than 5,000 injured.

The alarming video above has been circulating online and shows the massive impact the deadly blast left on Lebanon's capital.

