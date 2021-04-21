Woman accidentally uses nail glue instead of eye drops. Here's what kept her from losing her vision

Woman glues eye shut after using what she thought were eye drops

A Michigan woman nearly lost her vision after she mistook a bottle of nail glue for eye drops.

It was around 1 a.m., when Yacedrah Williams woke up and wanted to take her contact lenses out, but her eyes were too dry.

So she reached inside her purse and grabbed what she thought were her eye drops.

By the time she realized she'd grabbed the nail glue instead, it was too late.



"I was like, 'oh my goodness,' and it dropped in my eye and I tried to wipe it away and it sealed my eye shut," Williams said. "I just started throwing cold water and I was trying to pull my eyes apart, but I couldn't. And I was just screaming for him to call 911."

"If it's any comfort to her, she's not the first person to make this mistake," explained Dr. George Williams of Beaumont Health.

And it turns out immediately flushing her eye with water was the right thing to do. Doctors say the contact lens saved Yacedrah's vision.

