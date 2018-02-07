Woman gouges out own eyeballs outside SC church, witnesses say

ANDERSON, S.C. --
Witnesses say a woman apparently gouged out her own eyeballs and was seen holding them in her hands outside a South Carolina church.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride tells news outlets that it took two or three deputies and two emergency medical workers to subdue the woman to start rendering aid.

It appeared she had gouged her own eyes out, witnesses said.

A retired minister who helped the woman, Rev. Terry Mitchell, says it appeared she had intentionally hurt herself on nearby railroad tracks. He said the woman looked young, and struggled against people who were trying to help her.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to assist emergency medical workers, and no crime was committed.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital.

South Main Chapel and Mercy Center worker Elizabeth Hiott says the church held a debriefing to counsel those who had seen what happened.
