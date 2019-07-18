Hollywood homicide: Woman gunned down in driveway; suspect search underway

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman is dead and a search for her killer is underway following a shooting in Hollywood on Thursday.Los Angeles police said they responded to the shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Oxford Avenue, where a 45-year-old woman was discovered unconscious and not breathing.Video from AIR7 HD showed a sheet covering the woman's body in a driveway to an apartment complex.The suspect, who police said used a handgun, was last seen going northbound on Oxford Avenue in a Toyota Rav4.