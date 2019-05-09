Garden Grove: Woman ID'd after being fatally run over by robbery crew's SUV in shopping center parking lot

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Thursday identified a 32-year-old woman who died the previous day after being run over by a robbery crew's SUV in the parking lot of a Garden Grove shopping center.
The names of the three suspects in custody were also made public.
Police said the victim, Nga Ngoc Nguyen, was pronounced dead at a trauma center in the aftermath of the incident, which was captured on surveillance video.
According to the Garden Grove Police Department, Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives were conducting surveillance on the robbery crew about 9:30 a.m. Shortly afterward, the suspects drove to the Garden Grove Plaza near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Westminster Boulevard.
A camera mounted outside one of the businesses captured harrowing footage of the suspects chasing Nguyen and attempting to snatch her purse. A struggle ensues, with one of the robbers dragging the victim along the pavement.
Nguyen, a Santa Ana resident, was run over by the suspects' SUV as they fled the scene. The video shows her sister rushing to her side.
In a statement, police said sheriff's detectives and an LASD helicopter tracked the robbers as they drove back into Los Angeles County.
The three suspects were apprehended a short time later in the 400 block of West Century Boulevard in South Los Angeles. They were later identified as Gregory Anthony Walker, 19, of Hawthorne; Brad Maurice Brown, 19, of Hawthorne; and Giovanni Solomon Guy, 20, of Los Angeles.
Walker and Guy were each arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery. Brown was booked on suspicion of robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Garden Grove police at( 714) 741-5839.
