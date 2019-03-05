Stolen vehicle suspect in custody after chase ends with PIT maneuver in Chinatown

A woman behind the wheel of a stolen minivan was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Chinatown after a slow-speed chase ended with a PIT maneuver, authorities said.The pursuit, which originated in the San Fernando Valley, ended about 9:45 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard just west of the 101 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.With multiple officers pointing their weapons at her, the suspect exited the vehicle and lay down on the asphalt. She was then taken into custody without incident.