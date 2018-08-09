Woman in East LA killed in possible gang-related shooting

A woman is dead after being shot in East Los Angeles while riding in a vehicle with an apparent Uber decal on it, and investigators believe the victim was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials responded to investigate the shooting at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Union Pacific Avenue and South Bonnie Beach Place.A total of three occupants, including the driver, were on the road when they heard gunshots. It was then that the vehicle was struck by gunfire.Officials said the victim, a woman in her 30s sitting in the passenger seat of the Jeep SUV, was shot in the head and transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The male driver and other female passenger were not injured.Investigators believe the incident was gang-related, but the victim was not in any gang or a target. Her name has not been released yet.Footage of the scene shows the vehicle with an apparent Uber decal on the window. Uber said the driver had just delivered an Uber Eats order nearby when the shooting happened, but the passengers in the car did not request a ride through the app.According to Lt. Scott Hoglund from the LASD, the victim was an unintended target who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two different groups."It's believed by investigators at this point that a stray bullet from gun fire, mid-block here, struck the victim in the head," Hoglund said. "The bullet shattered the window, struck the victim."Deputies with the Special Enforcement Bureau responded to a location of interest, a home in the same block as the shooting, in full tactical gear. The scene later concluded by 7 a.m. with no suspect in custody.One business was left with its glass door shattered and a bullet hole in a nearby fence. Investigators are looking at surveillance video from several cameras."My daughter heard 12 gunshots, and she came in scared," resident Stephanie Rodriguez said.Homicide investigators had no suspect description to release, and are hoping to get further witness information. It was unclear whether the suspect or suspects were in a vehicle or on foot.Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.