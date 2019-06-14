Woman in Garden Grove pepper sprays attempted kidnapper

GARDEN GROVE, Calif (KABC) -- Garden Grove police are searching for three men who tried to kidnap a woman before she fought back with pepper spray.The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bixby Avenue near Brookhurst Street.Police say the 21-year-old woman was walking when a minivan with three men inside started following her.She told police one man got out of the van and started walking behind her. The man tried pulling her toward the van and that's when she pepper sprayed him.The suspect ran away and got back in the van.No property was taken from the victim, and she did not recognize any of the suspects she saw, police said.The suspects fled in the silver or light green-colored minivan.Detectives are looking for the public's assistance to help identify the criminals. Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping is asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at 714-741-5800.