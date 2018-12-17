Woman in her 20s killed in Woodland Hills crash

A woman in her 20s was killed in a two-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down a stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Woodland Hills early Monday morning.The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. A Honda Fit and a truck crashed on Topanga Canyon Boulevard near De La Osa Street, south of the 101 Freeway.The woman who died was driving the Honda. The man driving the truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The cause of the crash was under investigation.