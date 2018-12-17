Woman in her 20s killed in Woodland Hills crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman in her 20s was killed in a two-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down a stretch of Topanga Canyon in Woodland Hills early Monday morning.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES --
A woman in her 20s was killed in a two-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down a stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Woodland Hills early Monday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. A Honda Fit and a truck crashed on Topanga Canyon Boulevard near De La Osa Street, south of the 101 Freeway.

The woman who died was driving the Honda. The man driving the truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Dangerous surf: 8-12 foot swells pound SoCal coast
SoCal sees light rain, cold temps, high surf Monday
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
10 suspects sought after Beverly Grove pop-up store ransacked
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Young couple killed after car crashes into Hyde Park building
Water main break in Beverly Hills shuts down stretch of Sunset Boulevard
US conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead
Show More
Thousand Oaks victims memorial relocated due to safety concerns
Patient steals ambulance, goes on bizarre chase in IE
Holiday tip guide: Expert explains how to tip for a healthy budget
Woman and her suspected killer found dead in Cudahy
'Mary Poppins Returns' cast, director discuss film's multi-generational appeal
More News