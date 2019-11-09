Woman injured, possibly by hit-and-run driver, in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK (KABC) -- Police are investigating a report of a woman who was possibly struck by a hit-and-run driver in Huntington Park.The incident reportedly happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the area of Pacific Boulevard and Belgrave Avenue. Pacific Boulevard remained closed Saturday morning between Belgrave and Slauson avenues.The driver allegedly fled the scene in a white Ford sedan traveling northbound on Pacific Boulevard.The woman was taken to a local trauma center, where her condition was not immediately released.An investigation is ongoing.