Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape in Queens; suspect on the loose

LAURELTON, Queens -- Police are looking for a man who they say brutally raped a woman in Queens.

Officials say the suspect raped the woman for several hours near 224 Street and 130th Avenue in Laurelton, beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, and ending at noon.

The victim then jumped out of the suspect's window to escape.

The suspect, identified by police as Michael Hosang, 53, then fled the scene in a red Chevrolet pickup truck.

Officials say Hosang punched the victim several times in the face, causing at least one fracture.

Hosang is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches, about 200 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. The red Chevrolet pickup truck has the Florida license plate No. JZEY32.
