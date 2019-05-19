Shooting outside Long Beach bar leaves 57-year-old woman dead, 5 others hospitalized

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 57-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting outside a Long Beach bar that left five others hospitalized, authorities said.
Officers and paramedics responded at 12:38 a.m. to a chaotic scene near the The West Cocktail Lounge at 1616 West Pacific Coast Highway, where they found multiple victims, said a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department.
A woman was pronounced dead at the location, while three men and a critically injured woman were rushed to a medical center, police said. Two of the men's injuries were not life-threatening and relatives said the third man who was wounded in the face was in intensive care. The woman survivor was listed in stable condition.
A third woman transported herself to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her lower torso. She is expected to survive.
The Los Angeles County coroner's office later identified the deceased victim as Jacqueline Glasby, a grandmother and an Ontario resident.
Relatives say the gunfire erupted after Glasby and several of her cousins had gathered in a parking lot for a vigil in memory of someone who recently died.
An unknown number of suspects were involved in the shooting, investigators said. No one was in custody, nor was any description available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Long Beach police Detective Malcom Evans or Detective Robert Gonzales at (562) 570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.
