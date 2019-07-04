Mother killed, 4-year-old daughter injured after vehicle crashes into apartment building in South L.A.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman sleeping in her bed with her 4-year-old daughter was killed when a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and 87 Place.
Two people inside the apartment, a woman and her 4-year-old daughter, were injured.
The woman's bed was against the wall where the car hit. She later died.
The child was in stable condition and her injuries were described as minor.
"I came out because of the noise, it was so loud and I stay right behind their apartment, so I could hear everything," a neighbor said.
The woman who died was later identified by her aunt as Nicole Marks.
Marks' aunt, Marian Soil, said her family was getting ready to celebrate a family birthday.
"She won't be able to be here to celebrate it with us," Soil said.
Firefighters were on the scene treating patients and extricated the 59-year-old female driver and a 55-year-old male adult from the vehicle. They suffered critical injuries.
"The doors, they were shut, they were stuck, you couldn't open them, the door handle broke off," said John Irias, who was among those who ran over to help in the incident.
The cause into what led the woman to lose control of the vehicle is under investigation.
A fundraiser was set up for Nicole Marks.
