Woman found dead, her mouth taped and hands bound, in South Los Angeles, LAPD says

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 54-year-old woman was found dead, with tape over her mouth and her hands bound, early Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Fatima Johnson's body was discovered "inside her own home" in the 7600 block of South Western Avenue, said longtime South L.A. activist Najee Ali.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to the location shortly after midnight and found the woman unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles firefighter-paramedics.

There were no other obvious signs of trauma, the LAPD said.

The suspect, identified only as a male, fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said, adding that the incident is not believed to be gang-related.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Johnson's honor at 6 p.m. Monday outside her home, Ali said.
