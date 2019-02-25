Woman killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite

A woman was killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite National Park on Sunday, according to park officials.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
A woman was killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite National Park on Sunday, according to park officials.

The woman has been identified as Xuan Wang, 56, from Cupertino.

Park officials said she was hiking along Mist Trail when she was struck and succumbed to her injuries soon after.

According to park officials, Mist Trail is closed during this time of year due to icy and hazardous conditions. They said the trail closure is clearly marked, and there is also a gate to remind visitors of the closure.

Park officials believe Wang ignored the signs and went around the gate.

Authorities said no further information will be released at this time until the investigation is complete.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationyosemite national parkyosemiteramos trialNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Culver City police: Missing baby's parents to be arrested for murder
Teen killed in Gardena drive-by shooting ID'd as student at Lawndale school
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting in Van Nuys
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Eyewitness This: Oscars recap, dolphin rescued at SoCal beach, new local Girl Scouts center
Show More
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscar winners celebrate at after parties all over LA
Eyewitness News celebrating 50th anniversary
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Stay at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station
More News