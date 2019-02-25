Woman killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite

A woman was killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite National Park on Sunday, according to park officials.The woman has been identified as Xuan Wang, 56, from Cupertino.Park officials said she was hiking along Mist Trail when she was struck and succumbed to her injuries soon after.According to park officials, Mist Trail is closed during this time of year due to icy and hazardous conditions. They said the trail closure is clearly marked, and there is also a gate to remind visitors of the closure.Park officials believe Wang ignored the signs and went around the gate.Authorities said no further information will be released at this time until the investigation is complete.