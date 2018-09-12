Homeless woman killed by hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood

A homeless woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver near the 170 onramp in North Hollywood Wednesday night. (KABC)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A homeless woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver near the 170 onramp in North Hollywood Wednesday night.

Authorities said around 9:30 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a car in the 12400 block of Victory Boulevard near the 170 Freeway onramp. She appeared to have been crossing the street when she was hit.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was described as a white sedan, but there were no witnesses at the scene.

Investigators said they will look into surveillance footage from several businesses surrounding the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the LAPD.
