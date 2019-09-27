Man fatally shoots himself in Lake Arrowhead after killing woman in Rancho Palos Verdes, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- A man fatally shot himself in Lake Arrowhead after allegedly killing a woman in Rancho Palos Verdes, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded Thursday to the 278000 block of Palmeras Place shortly after 4 p.m.

The 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. She was apparently beaten to death by the man she lived with.

Her male companion was later found dead by deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in a Lake Arrowhead residence the couple owned.

He appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
