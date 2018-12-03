1 woman killed, 1 injured in crossfire of South LA shooting

One woman was killed and another injured when they were caught in the crossfire of a shooting in South Los Angeles, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The two women were described as innocent bystanders in what may have been a gang-related shooting.

The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Monday in the area of Broadway and 88th Street, just east of the 110 Freeway.

Police say two men, possibly in their 40s, approached the scene in a vehicle and fired multiple shot, hitting two women.

One woman in her 30s was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.

Another women was grazed by gunfire and was treated and released at the scene.

An investigator at the scene said "It does not appear to be associated with any type of gang activity but the shooting appears to be gang-related in the aspect of how it occurred. It does not look like she was the intended target of the shooter but she appears to be an innocent victim that was caught up in this particular incident."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
