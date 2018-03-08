Woman killed in East LA shooting identified as 22-year-old mom

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman shot and killed Monday night in East Los Angeles has been identified.

The coroner identified her as 22-year-old Brandis Tovar. She died at the scene. Relatives said Tovar was the mother of a 2-year-old child.

The shooting happened on the 4000 block of E. 6th Street.

Another woman was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said the shooting may have been gang-related, but Tovar's family said she was not in a gang and in the wrong place and the wrong time.
