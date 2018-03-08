A woman shot and killed Monday night in East Los Angeles has been identified.The coroner identified her as 22-year-old Brandis Tovar. She died at the scene. Relatives said Tovar was the mother of a 2-year-old child.The shooting happened on the 4000 block of E. 6th Street.Another woman was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.Investigators said the shooting may have been gang-related, but Tovar's family said she was not in a gang and in the wrong place and the wrong time.