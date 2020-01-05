58-year-old woman killed in garage fire at abandoned home South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a garage fire at an abandoned home in South Los Angeles that killed a woman early Sunday morning.The large fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at the home on West 42nd Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and found the deceased 58-year-old in the back of the detached garage, which authorities believe may have been converted into a living space. There was no power going to the garage, authorities said."Unfortunately, we didn't have any smoke alarms that were obvious or apparent when we made that fire attack inside, that initial search," said LAFD Captain Cody Weireter. "Normally when we have a converted garage or attic, we really implore the fact of having smoke alarms so at this point, we're not real sure."Authorities could not say how long she may have been there and were trying to contact the owner of the property.A cause of the fire was under investigation.