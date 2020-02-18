Suspicious death investigation underway after man, woman fall from window in Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and woman who investigators believe were fighting fell through a third-story window of a Garden Grove home, killing the woman and critically injuring the man, authorities say.Officers were called at 9:21 p.m. Monday to a home in the 10800 block of Lotus Drive, according to Garden Grove police."When officers arrived on scene they discovered a female and male adult on the ground of a side yard with multiple injuries to their body and facial area,'' according to a police report. "It appeared both subjects fell from a window located on the third story of a three-level residential home.''The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police say. Their names and ages have not yet been released.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Garden Grove detectives at 714-741-5800.