Woman lying on sand at San Diego County beach killed after being run over by tractor

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- A tractor being used on a dredging project at Oceanside Harbor Beach Monday ran over a woman lying on the sand and killed her, authorities reported.

The unidentified victim was fully clothed and apparently asleep when the construction vehicle hit her at the waterfront off the 1200 block of North

Pacific Street at about 10 a.m., Oceanside Police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The woman, who appeared to be in her late 40s or early 50s, died at the scene of the accident. It was not immediately clear if she was in a work zone closed to the public when the tractor, owned by Manson Dredge Co., ran over her.

Police cordoned off the beach in the immediate area due to the fatality, which was witnessed by a city lifeguard, Bussey said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the victim's body for autopsy and identification purposes.

Sunbather run over by cop car on Venice Beach tells frightening story
EMBED More News Videos

A relaxing day on the beach turned into a nightmare for a Southern California woman when she was accidentally run over by an LAPD cruiser.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diego countysouthern californiabeachesconstructionaccident
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters gaining control over 300-acre blaze north of Santa Clarita
Doc Rivers out as head coach of LA Clippers
Cyberattack hits hospitals in SoCal, nationwide
Chrissy Teigen hospitalized after suffering bleeding during latest pregnancy
California passes first-in-nation plastics recycling law
Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
Microsoft down: Users unable to access services
Show More
Mt. Wilson Observatory thanks firefighters who helped save it
Fat Bear Week kicks off 6th annual competition
Texas sheriff indicted after chase suspect killed last year
Brush fire burns 10 acres in Acton area
Six arrested in Burbank for EDD scam, found with $40K cash, gun
More TOP STORIES News