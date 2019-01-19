Woman fabricates attempted kidnapping story to Long Island police to cover up how baby was injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Police on Long Island said a woman fabricated a story about an attempted kidnapping[/url] in order to cover up how her 1-year-old son was injured.

NEW YORK --
Police on Long Island said a woman fabricated a story about an attempted kidnapping in order to cover up how her 1-year-old son was injured.

The 24-year-old mother originally told police that a man tried to snatch her baby from his stroller Tuesday evening on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead.

She also told police that a struggle ensued with the suspect, at which time he threw the child to the pavement and ran away.

Police said the woman actually made up the story to cover up the fact that the child was unrestrained in his stroller and fell out. The boy suffered scrapes to his face and a large contusion on his forehead.

Jeymi Guerra Cordova, of Hempstead, allegedly admitted to lying during a re-interview with police.

She was charged with making a punishable false written statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionkidnappingabductionfalse reportNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thousands descend on downtown LA for Women's March
Trump offers a 'Dreamers' deal for border-money proposal
Boo the Pomeranian dies of broken heart, owners say
OneLife LA holds 5th annual march to celebrate life in DTLA
66 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap; 85 missing
Jewelry thieves injure Biltmore Hotel employee in DTLA
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
Multiple SoCal landmarks light up blue to support LA Rams
Show More
LAUSD teachers strike: Bargaining talks to continue Saturday
Rams have final practice before NFC Championship game
Mueller disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
M. Night Shyamalan breaks movie-making mold with new thriller 'Glass'
Families of slain teens file lawsuit over emergency response
More News