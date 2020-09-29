Woman lying on sand at San Diego County beach killed after being run over by tractor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5269875" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A relaxing day on the beach turned into a nightmare for a Southern California woman when she was accidentally run over by an LAPD cruiser.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- A tractor being used on a dredging project at Oceanside Harbor Beach Monday ran over a woman lying on the sand and killed her, authorities reported.The unidentified victim was fully clothed and apparently asleep when the construction vehicle hit her at the waterfront off the 1200 block of NorthPacific Street at about 10 a.m., Oceanside Police spokesman Tom Bussey said.The woman, who appeared to be in her late 40s or early 50s, died at the scene of the accident. It was not immediately clear if she was in a work zone closed to the public when the tractor, owned by Manson Dredge Co., ran over her.Police cordoned off the beach in the immediate area due to the fatality, which was witnessed by a city lifeguard, Bussey said.The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the victim's body for autopsy and identification purposes.