VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter pulled by car on Santa Clarita street

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Video from Santa Clarita shows a red sedan pulling a woman, who is riding a three-wheeled motorized scooter.The moment happened in the middle of rush hour traffic on busy Valencia Boulevard Tuesday evening.It appears a tow strap attaches the car and scooter together.A witness said the woman was nearly clipped by several cars, but she merely waved them off with her hand and continued down the street.Several drivers called 911 to report what they saw.The sheriff's department said the incident captured was highly dangerous and illegal.