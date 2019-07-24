VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter pulled by car on Santa Clarita street

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Video from Santa Clarita shows a red sedan pulling a woman, who is riding a three-wheeled motorized scooter.

The moment happened in the middle of rush hour traffic on busy Valencia Boulevard Tuesday evening.

It appears a tow strap attaches the car and scooter together.

A witness said the woman was nearly clipped by several cars, but she merely waved them off with her hand and continued down the street.

Several drivers called 911 to report what they saw.

The sheriff's department said the incident captured was highly dangerous and illegal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countyscootercartraffic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family desperate for answers in killing of Granada Hills woman
Police search for man accused of attempted sexual assault near UCLA
3 charged in caught-on-camera brawl at Disneyland's Toontown
Deputy, pedestrian injured after multi-vehicle crash in Bellflower
Expedited deportations: Expert explains what they are, what to do
Cerritos boy's stolen bike replaced by Walmart, sheriff's deputies
DMV offices closing Wednesday for training
Show More
60 Freeway closure will impact IE businesses, drivers
Mother, boyfriend charged in strangling death of newborn baby in Oxnard
Broguiere's Dairy has closed its doors
Dodgers announce $100M plan for stadium renovations
L.A. club promoter suspected in multiple sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News