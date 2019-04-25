Coachella puppies dumped: Woman out on bail after being charged with 7 felony counts of animal cruelty

COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 54-year-old woman has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of leaving a bag of seven newborn puppies in a dumpster behind an auto parts store in Coachella, according to online records.

Deborah Sue Culwell was arrested Monday and charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty in the incident, which investigators say was captured on surveillance video. Her bail was set at $10,000.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Culwell was released from custody Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court on June 18 at the Indio Larson Justice Center.

VIDEO: Man finds, rescues bag of newborn puppies abandoned in hot Coachella dumpster by woman
EMBED More News Videos

Video obtained by Eyewitness News on Monday shows the moments a man discovered seven newborn puppies abandoned in a dumpster behind a Coachella store.


She was arrested at her Coachella home after investigators used the surveillance footage to identify her by her license plate, the county's Department of Animal Services said.

The abandoned puppies, believed to be three days old at the time, were rescued by a good Samaritan who spotted the bag and took it into the store. The pups were placed in foster care, where a volunteer has been bottle-feeding them.

Authorities found 38 other dogs at Culwell's home and impounded them.

"Most of the dogs appeared to be in somewhat healthy condition, but some were aggressive or fearful," the county said in a statement, adding that the "house was in a state of disrepair."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coachellariverside countyanimal crueltydogsanimal abuseanimalcaught on videodoginvestigationpuppycaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News