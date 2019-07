The woman identified as 29-year-old Alisha Turner pled guilty to PC 32-accessory for the fatal shooting of a man at a San Bernardino Stater Bros. in June.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a man at a San Bernardino Stater Bros. supermarket has plead guilty, and an additional juvenile suspect was arrested, according to authorities.The woman identified as 29-year-old Alisha Turner pled guilty Tuesday to PC 32-accessory for the shooting. The identity of the juvenile suspect has not been released.The shooting happened June 10 in the 400 block of East Baseline Street. Multiple people were seen running away from the scene.San Bernardino police said a man, 23-year-old Reginald Williams Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.