'Psychic' wanted for stealing $100,000 after promising to 'bless' money, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Police in Sacramento say they are looking for a "psychic" wanted for promising to "bless" money and stealing $100,000.

Perlita Afancio Balles is 5' 04" tall and weighs 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the 29-year-old suspect, "represented herself as a psychic and after gaining the victims' trust, promised to 'bless' and double any amount of money given to her."

Police say she told the victims to drop off their money and return several days later. Unfortunately, when the victims came back for their money she was gone, according to police.

A felony warrant for grand theft for obtaining money by false pretenses has been issued by the Sacramento Police Department.

Police are urging anyone with information about Afancio-Balles to contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.
