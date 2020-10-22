VIDEO: Woman pulled out of car just before it bursts into flames

A crash in Davis became a race against time when a vehicle burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.
Officer bodycam video shows the burning car on Saturday night.
The vehicle overturned and flames ignited almost instantly.
Police pulled the driver out of the car just moments before the flames engulfed the vehicle.
The victim was treated at a hospital, then arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
