Woman arrested after punching boyfriend in the face, twice, for leaving dog in rain, Oregon deputies say

This undated image shows Melissa Morris after she was arrested for allegedly punching her boyfriend in the face because he left her dog outside in the rain, Oregon deputies say. (Coos County Sheriff's Office)

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. -- An Oregon woman is facing legal trouble for allegedly punching her boyfriend in the face, not once, but twice after he left her dog outside in the rain, according to the Coos County Sheriff's Office.

The department tweeted a picture of the suspect. It shows Melissa Morris flashing a grin after she was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault in Myrtle Point on Dec. 31.

Investigators say the suspect's boyfriend told deputies that he was talking to Morris when she punched him in the face two times.

The man had a "marble sized welt and a scratch mark" on his right eyebrow when deputies arrived, according to a press release.

Deputies say Morris admitted to hitting him because of what he did to her dog.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonarrestgirlfriend chargedassaultdogstormrainu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News