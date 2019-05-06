Woman raped, family terrorized and robbed in New York home invasion

LITTLE NECK, Queens -- Police released video of three men wanted in a brutal home invasion and sexual assault in Queens, New York.Authorities say the men forced their way into the Little Neck home late Saturday night, one armed with a gun, and demanded cash from a 34-year-old woman as she was about to leave the house.The men then forced the other members of the family into a bedroom, where police say one of the men raped the woman and took $1,000 from her. He also took $800 from the victim's 54-year-old mother.They demanded more money, and the victim gave them $8,000 in cash from a night side table.Police say a second man then sexually assaulted the 34-year-old woman in that room, and a third man entered the room before the three left with the money in two separate vehicles.Authorities also released pictures of the two getaway cars used by the suspects, a light-colored four-door sedan and a light-colored newer model Mercedes Benz E-class."his is the first i know of anything like this happening here," area resident Sandra Andacht said. "In all the years I have been here, never have I ever heard of such a thing."Neighbors were shocked to hear the news."Probably somebody had some information to that, they attacked that," resident Eugene Hartmann said. "They went in there, took cash, and did a horrific job on the lady. It's a terrible thing."The first person wanted by police is described as a black man last seen a black ski mask, black jacket, and blue latex gloves.The second is described as a black man, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan work boots, carrying a red bag and a black duffel bag.The third man is also described as black, 6-feet tall, last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood over the face, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).