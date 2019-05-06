Woman raped, family terrorized and robbed in New York home invasion

LITTLE NECK, Queens -- Police released video of three men wanted in a brutal home invasion and sexual assault in Queens, New York.
Authorities say the men forced their way into the Little Neck home late Saturday night, one armed with a gun, and demanded cash from a 34-year-old woman as she was about to leave the house.
The men then forced the other members of the family into a bedroom, where police say one of the men raped the woman and took $1,000 from her. He also took $800 from the victim's 54-year-old mother.
They demanded more money, and the victim gave them $8,000 in cash from a night side table.
Police say a second man then sexually assaulted the 34-year-old woman in that room, and a third man entered the room before the three left with the money in two separate vehicles.
Authorities also released pictures of the two getaway cars used by the suspects, a light-colored four-door sedan and a light-colored newer model Mercedes Benz E-class.
"his is the first i know of anything like this happening here," area resident Sandra Andacht said. "In all the years I have been here, never have I ever heard of such a thing."
Neighbors were shocked to hear the news.
"Probably somebody had some information to that, they attacked that," resident Eugene Hartmann said. "They went in there, took cash, and did a horrific job on the lady. It's a terrible thing."
The first person wanted by police is described as a black man last seen a black ski mask, black jacket, and blue latex gloves.
The second is described as a black man, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan work boots, carrying a red bag and a black duffel bag.
The third man is also described as black, 6-feet tall, last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood over the face, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
