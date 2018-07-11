Woman rescued from quicksand at Santa Barbara creek

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) --Firefighters in Santa Barbara had to get creative to rescue a woman from quicksand-like conditions at a local creek.
Recent high surf pushed water into the mouth of Mission Creek, creating a quicksand effect.
Firefighters were called to the area to rescue a 73-year-old woman visiting the area from Ireland who got stuck in the sand.
When firefighters tried to pull her out, they got stuck too.
They ended up laying a ladder flat along the ground, walking on it to rescue her.
Afterward, they filled the area with regular, dry sand to prevent anyone else from getting stuck.