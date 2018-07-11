Woman rescued from quicksand at Santa Barbara creek

Firefighters in Santa Barbara had to get creative to rescue a woman from quicksand-like conditions at a local creek.Recent high surf pushed water into the mouth of Mission Creek, creating a quicksand effect.Firefighters were called to the area to rescue a 73-year-old woman visiting the area from Ireland who got stuck in the sand.When firefighters tried to pull her out, they got stuck too.They ended up laying a ladder flat along the ground, walking on it to rescue her.Afterward, they filled the area with regular, dry sand to prevent anyone else from getting stuck.