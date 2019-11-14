Audio captures woman in South LA screaming for help in apparent kidnapping

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police detectives are investigating after chilling audio of an apparent kidnapping in South Los Angeles was posted to social media.Police responded to a possible kidnapping in the 3800 block of Third Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers did not find evidence of a kidnapping, according to the LAPD.In the audio released, a woman can be heard screaming for help several times and saying, "Somebody help me please!"Police said they have been aware of the audio and video of the incident and are canvassing the neighborhood looking for new leads.Witnesses said a white four-door Toyota Prius with a broken front passenger window was seen speeding away from the Leimert Park neighborhood."I'm bothered and I'm rarely bothered," said witness Denise Bingham. "I'm all shook up. I'm shaken up just talking about it. Her screams I can't forget it. I can't forget it."Anyone with information can contact LAPD detectives at 213-485-6570.