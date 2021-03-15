Woman seen coughing on SF Uber driver in viral video turns herself into police

ABC7's Dion Lim broke the news Sunday night that 24-year-old Arna Kimiai turned herself in to SFPD.
𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: ARNA KIMIAI the woman seen coughing on Uber Driver Subhakar Khadka has finally turned herself into @SFPD!— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 15, 2021
This comes after the woman in red Malaysia King was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/iuSStiZa59
She faces charges of first degree robbery, battery on a transit employee and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Her bond is set at $75,000.
A court date has not yet been set, according to the jail record.
ORIGINAL STORY: Disturbing video shows Uber passengers harass, attack San Francisco driver over request to wear mask
In video of the incident, driver Subhakar Khadka says, "she started taunting me, cursing me, questioning me about being a man. The ladies were even talking about shooting me, calling their cousins to shoot me. They were making fun of my race."
All this, he says, because he asked that she put on a mask, and pulled over to cancel their ride when she refused.
At one point in the video, Kimiai is seen trying to take Khadka's cell phone: