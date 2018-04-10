Woman sexually assaulted in Boyle Heights park bathroom

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman was sexually assaulted inside a bathroom at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights.

Police said the woman was attacked in a park restroom shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

One man, identified by police as 55-year-old transient Carlos Fuentes, was taken into custody, but the second suspect fled the scene on foot and remains at large. Police identified that man as a 33 to 35-year-old transient known as "Ace."

According to authorities, two transient women entered the bathroom and saw "Ace" on top of the victim, A 47-year-old woman. The witnesses said they heard the victim say, "help" and saw Fuentes in the bathroom zipping up his pants.

The two women were able to detain Fuentes with the help of others at the park until police arrived. Witnesses said the suspects were seen drinking in the park with the victim prior to the incident.

Investigators believe the suspects took advantage of the victim's intoxication. "She was really out of it," said Det. Sunny Romero. "She didn't even know who she was with in the bathroom."

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call the LAPD's Hollenbeck division.
